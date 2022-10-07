World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $100.30

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.30, but opened at $96.01. World Acceptance shares last traded at $95.18, with a volume of 253 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in World Acceptance by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in World Acceptance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

