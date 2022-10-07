Wrapped ECOMI Trading Down 11.7% This Week (WOMI)

Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Wrapped ECOMI coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped ECOMI has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $35,686.00 worth of Wrapped ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped ECOMI has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped ECOMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wrapped ECOMI Coin Profile

Wrapped ECOMI’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Wrapped ECOMI’s total supply is 1,496,561,239 coins. The official website for Wrapped ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. Wrapped ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped ECOMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) is the wrapped version of ECOMI (OMI).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.