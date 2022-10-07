Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires 7,445 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned about 0.13% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,499. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.22 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $329,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $257,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $573,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

