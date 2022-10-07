Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $203,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,678,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,051. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.31 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.45.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.