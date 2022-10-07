Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $302,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after buying an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 23,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.