Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 4,645 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,077. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

