Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 4,762 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. CSX makes up 2.8% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. 368,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

