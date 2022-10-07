Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,757 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock worth $925,919 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $77.51. 44,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.