Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,057 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,404 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

UBER stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 306,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,670,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

