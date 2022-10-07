Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,352. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.33 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.