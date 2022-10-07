Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after acquiring an additional 723,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,073.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after acquiring an additional 334,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,690. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

