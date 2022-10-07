Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $5,011,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,327,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 333,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.21. 22,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.