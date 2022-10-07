Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 68,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

