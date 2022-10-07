Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,875 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 28,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.34.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

