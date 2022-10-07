XRP Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002570 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion and approximately $4.57 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,275,183 coins and its circulating supply is 49,858,575,704 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,989,275,183 with 49,858,575,704 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.4894202 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 826 active market(s) with $1,840,060,318.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.