XXEC Inc. Buys Shares of 17,140 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 5.5% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. XXEC Inc. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $60,733,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after buying an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.27. 2,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

