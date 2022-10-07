XXEC Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

XXEC Inc. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 1.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.43. 6,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

