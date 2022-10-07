XXEC Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

XXEC Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $9.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,711. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

