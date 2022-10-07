YFIONE (YFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148,334.00

YFIONE (YFO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. YFIONE has a market capitalization of $148,334.00 and approximately $14,152.00 worth of YFIONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFIONE has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One YFIONE token can now be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00034356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YFIONE Profile

YFIONE’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. YFIONE’s total supply is 20,000 tokens. YFIONE’s official Twitter account is @yfione and its Facebook page is accessible here. YFIONE’s official message board is yfione-finance.medium.com/introduction-about-yfione-146528c7861a. The official website for YFIONE is yfione.org.

Buying and Selling YFIONE

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIONE (YFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. YFIONE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YFIONE is 6.30455577 USD and is down -15.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $13,653.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yfione.org/.”

