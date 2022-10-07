Youclout Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77,274.00 (YCT)

Youclout (YCT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Youclout token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Youclout has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Youclout has a market capitalization of $3,973.23 and approximately $77,274.00 worth of Youclout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Youclout alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Youclout Token Profile

Youclout launched on October 4th, 2021. Youclout’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,666 tokens. The official website for Youclout is youclout.com. Youclout’s official Twitter account is @nfttik and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Youclout Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Youclout (YCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Youclout has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Youclout is 0.00023901 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $57,479.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://youclout.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Youclout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Youclout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Youclout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Youclout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Youclout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.