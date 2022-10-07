YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.48

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 113766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

