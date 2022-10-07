Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $7,319,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in Zendesk by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ZEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $136.30.

Insider Activity

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,122,948. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.