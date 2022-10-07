Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT Raised to $4.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $160,685.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,971 shares of company stock worth $410,217. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 115.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 345,969 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $1,571,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $704,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

