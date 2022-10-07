Zodiacs One Day Volume Reaches $88,097.00 (ZDC)

Zodiacs (ZDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Zodiacs has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Zodiacs token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Zodiacs has a market capitalization of $44,995.01 and approximately $88,097.00 worth of Zodiacs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zodiacs Profile

Zodiacs launched on November 5th, 2021. Zodiacs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zodiacs is https://reddit.com/r/zodiacs. Zodiacs’ official Twitter account is @zodiacs_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zodiacs is www.zodiacs.me.

Buying and Selling Zodiacs

According to CryptoCompare, “Zodiacs (ZDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zodiacs has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zodiacs is 0.00224505 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zodiacs.me/.”

