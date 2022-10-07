ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 8.2%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.65. Approximately 55,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,451,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,118,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 492,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

