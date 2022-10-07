Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) fell 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

