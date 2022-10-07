Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded down $13.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,225. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

