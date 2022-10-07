Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $179,053.20 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

