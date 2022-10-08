0Chain Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.55 or 1.00011024 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005039 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

