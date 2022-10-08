0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88,779.00

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $88,779.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate 0xBTC through the process of mining. 0xBitcoin has a current supply of 9,706,750. The last known price of 0xBitcoin is 0.14249583 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $84,832.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://0xbitcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

