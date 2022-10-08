10,124 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,906,000 after buying an additional 187,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

