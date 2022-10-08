105,086 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. 260,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $52.22.
