12,063 Shares in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Get VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:USTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.