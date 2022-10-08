1,207 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

NYSE ALB opened at $272.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

