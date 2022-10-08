1,309 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 345,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

