15,000 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Acquired by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Yellow by 472.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yellow

In related news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $60,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yellow Trading Down 9.9 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Yellow stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,094. The company has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 3.06. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

