275,039 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 275,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

