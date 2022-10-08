2key.network (2KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00

2key.network (2KEY) traded up 74.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $130,456.64 and $7.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2keynetwork. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key.

According to CryptoCompare, “2key.network (2KEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. 2key.network has a current supply of 599,020,418.7745987 with 78,369,696.861171 in circulation. The last known price of 2key.network is 0.00168753 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://2key.network.”

