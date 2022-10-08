36,458 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,275. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

