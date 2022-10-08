8,328 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 1,728,651 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,999,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 821,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,190,000 after buying an additional 798,571 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $25.67. 1,036,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,031. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

