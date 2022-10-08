90,116 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

