9,780 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 1,719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,636 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

