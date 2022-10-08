Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ACN traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.89. Accenture has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 500.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

