Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 11,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Acquired Sales Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

About Acquired Sales

(Get Rating)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.