ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance
GBIL stock remained flat at $99.75 during midday trading on Friday. 769,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $100.09.
