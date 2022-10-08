ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 247,603 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,560. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

