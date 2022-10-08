ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Raises Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $11,397,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $54.99. 183,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,674. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

