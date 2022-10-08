ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 713,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,754,000. FedEx makes up about 7.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.27% of FedEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. 7,783,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

