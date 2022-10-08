Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 12,858 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises approximately 1.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Evergy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,858. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

