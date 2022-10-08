Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

